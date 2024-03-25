40-year-old former WWE star's potential return after 8 years of absence will hurt Cody Rhodes' character, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes a 40-year-old star should not get involved in Cody Rhodes' WWE storyline with The Bloodline. The star in question is Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to clash with The Bloodline twice at WrestleMania XL. He will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One. At Night Two, the 38-year-old will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan and his co-host, Glenn Rubenstein, discussed why Rhodes' wife, Brandi, does not get mentioned much in the build-up of the storyline, unlike his mother. The wrestling veteran claimed it would get Cody heat.

"[Brandi hasn't been mentioned but I think I know the reason why.] I do too because it gets Cody heat. Keep her out of it Cody, trust me. [If she gets involved, one, she is not gonna put up with any bullsh*t but it's gonna make Cody look super like beta male if Brandi upstages him.] Yes, he will," Morgan said. [From 18:50 to 19:08]

Brandi Rhodes had two stints in WWE

After passing a tryout in 2011, Brandi Rhodes signed with the Stamford-based company. However, she requested her release and left the promotion later that year.

The 40-year-old returned to WWE in 2013 after her initial departure. Her second stint lasted nearly three years, during which she mainly worked as an in-ring announcer and backstage interviewer. Nevertheless, she again requested her release and left, alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, in 2016.

Over the next six years, Brandi worked alongside The American Nightmare on the independent circuit and TNA. She also had a three-year stint in AEW, where she worked as Chief Brand Officer, in addition to being an in-ring competitor.

While Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company after leaving AEW in 2022, his wife established a yoga and pilates studio. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year, Brandi confirmed her retirement from in-ring competition.

