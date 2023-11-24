40-year-old former WWE Superstar shares a heartfelt note on social media following her grand birthday 

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently posted a heartwarming message following her 40th birthday.

The Bella Twins were a massive draw and incredibly popular among fans across the world, and had a decorated career. In an interview with People Magazine, Brie addressed that The Bella Twins got to a point where they did not feel energetically aligned anymore with WWE. This made them take a bold decision to leave their legacy behind, changing their name to Garcia Twins.

After her 40th birthday celebration, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She conveyed that her birthday was lovable amidst her family, kids, besties, and mom. Brie also thanked her better half for being such a lovely counterpart.

Brie Bella wrote:

"I can’t even express how special this week has been!!! I spent 40 with my fam and besties!!! Felt so spoiled with the amount of love I received 🥹 Had the greatest day with my Mom hiking Camelback mountain, spa day at Montelucia and blow outs!! My mom made sure we hit up LGO and Chestnut because they are my fav☺️Dinner with besties at Maple and Ash is the best celebration 🥂🎉 I was sad I wasn’t with my sister but we’ll always have Como 👯‍♀️🇮🇹 To spend today in the kitchen with my kids and nieces cooking family recipes makes my heart so full!!! ❤️ I’ve been blessed with an amazing husband who’s brought more love into my life than I could ever imagine!!! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!! Hope today is filled with love and gratitude!!! 🧡✨🫶🏽"

Former WWE Superstars Bella Twins opened up on the decision to change their name

Sharing the details in an interview on the Not Skinny Not Fat Podcast, the Bella Twins mentioned the fandom they had worldwide. They also spoke about how this bold decision made them feel like they were losing their identity.

They detailed:

"So we had to work with a life coach literally with this, cause like it’s an identity thing not only to the world but like to who you are. We have this incredible Bella Army, an insane fandom worldwide. The relationship with them became so intimate and strong, and a lot of inspiration and motivation. So for us, we even thought about them, 'How are they gonna feel that they can’t be called the Bella army anymore?' It took us a year to really talk about that. We were losing our identities."

It would be exciting to see if The Bella Twins would ever make their return to WWE or not.

Would you like to see the twins come back to the squared circle?