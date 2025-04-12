40-year-old heel teases major babyface turn on SmackDown after Rey Fenix's match

Rey Fenix picked up another massive win in his second SmackDown appearance. After putting on yet another banger, he was endorsed by a 40-year-old heel superstar, who teased a babyface turn.

This week on SmackDown, Rey Fenix took on Humberto Carrillo, aka "Berto." It was a fantastic match from both superstars, but Fenix was, of course, the star of the bout as he put on a classic on what was essentially a random episode of SmackDown.

After Rey Fenix's win, Santos Escobar came into the ring to help Berto up while Angel Garza waited by the apron. Fenix looked suspiciously and turned around, anticipating an attack, but that didn't happen. Instead, Escobar urged Berto to shake Fenix's hand, and while Berto briefly made contact and stormed away with his cousin brother Angel, Santos Escobar, the 40-year-old veteran, shook Fenix's hands and teased a face turn.

Perhaps there's interest in the possibility of Legado Del Fantasma recruiting Fenix to be a part of the group. While it's certainly unlikely to happen, the direction that Escobar took was certainly interesting.

Perhaps it could signal the pivot of LDF into a babyface group. Either way, it was a fantastic performance from Berto.

Fenix continues to shine on SmackDown and fans are eager to see what's next for SmackDown's newest sensation.

