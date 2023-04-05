40-year-old star calls Dominik Mysterio a lucha libre "legend" 

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently sent a heartfelt birthday wish to his Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio and called him a "lucha legend."

Priest has had Dominik's back since the latter aligned himself with The Judgment Day last year. The 40-year-old has helped the youngster rake up several wins on RAW in the last few months. Even at WrestleMania 39, The Archer of Infamy did his best to help the 26-year-old win against his father, Rey Mysterio, but Legado Del Fantasma took him and Finn Balor down, allowing Rey to seal the win.

Taking to Twitter, Damian Priest recently shared a picture of himself and Dominik and sent a heartfelt birthday message for the latter. The former US Champion called Dominik Mysterio his brother and termed him a "lucha legend." Priest added that his stablemate was a "treasure." Check out his tweet below:

"Wishing my brother, the lucha legend,@DomMysterio35 the very best birthday ever. You're a treasure man. Enjoy," tweeted Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest attacked Bad Bunny on this week's WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio took on US Champion Austin Theory on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Just when the Hall of Famer was about to seal the deal, Dominik Mysterio came out to distract him, which allowed Theory to hit an A-Town Down for the win.

Dom Dom continued the attack even after the match, then he shifted his focus to Bad Bunny, who was watching the proceedings from the front row. However, the Puerto Rican star was in no mood to sit back and took down Dominik with a punch.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling



El chokeslam de Damian Priest a Bad Bunny. Se viene un Dominik & Damian vs. Rey & Bad Bunny en Backlash. #WWERAW El chokeslam de Damian Priest a Bad Bunny. Se viene un Dominik & Damian vs. Rey & Bad Bunny en Backlash. #WWERAW https://t.co/yCE8nNZqWO

This is when Damian Priest dragged Bad Bunny out and choke-slammed him through the announcer's table, which resulted in the crowd raining down boos. Considering how things went down, it's safe to say WWE could soon book a tag team match pitting Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny against Dominik and Priest.

The bout is expected to take place at Backlash 2023, which will go down in Bad Bunny's home country Puerto Rico.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest make for a good pairing? Could they win the Tag Team Titles down the line? Sound off in the comments section.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes