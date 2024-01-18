40-year-old star who last wrestled for WWE over four years ago talks about a potential return under Triple H's regime

WWE has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership, which started over a year ago during the weekend of SummerSlam 2022. Recently, a four-time champion spoke about the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion for another run.

In 2018, EC3, aka Ethan Carter The Third, made his return to WWE and worked on the then-Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. However, he was quickly moved to the main roster, where the old regime failed to utilize the star's true potential.

In 2020, he was released from WWE and spent years working on the independent circuit, where he's been the master of his narrative. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Carter was asked about a potential return, and he has no interest in returning as he's focused on WPC.

"I'm so thoroughly content with building what we're building right now. And I'm very on board. And I feel very much I could be a gear in the strongest machine possible. Or I can sink or swim being a catalyst to build something for the future. And so it's how much are they paying? No, what we're doing. I believe in what we're doing, I believe in WPC. They put me in a great position, not just champion, but sort of like, I don't know, I guess I'm a locker room leader and things like that. And being able to help cultivate the future intrigues me greatly, especially because I'm still in my prime, and I could beat everybody." [H/T: ChrisVan Vliet.com]

EC3 recalls how his push ended during his second stint with WWE

EC3's second run was supposed to outshine his first run with Daniel Bryan on NXT. Unfortunately, his second run with WWE ended similarly before he returned to the independent circuit.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Carter spoke about how his push ended when he took control of the match against Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley), which landed him in hot water with Vince McMahon.

“Apparently, that got back to the office to Vince, perhaps I don't know for sure. But, like, when you buck the system, you're spitting in his face sometimes. So it's like a power play. So the next day on TV momentum is cut. And then it's just nothing after that,” added EC3.

Ambrose left WWE in the coming months and headed to All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on EC3? Sound off in the comment section below.

