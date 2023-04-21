40-year-old star received pushback from WWE for starting his own business (Exclusive)

EC3 recently revealed that he was warned against continuing his nutrition and fitness app by those in WWE during his time with the promotion.

One of the most gifted speakers of his era, EC3 had two disappointing stints with WWE, first from 2009-2013 and the second from 2018-2020. The creative team failed to utilize his potential, especially during his second run with the company, where he was relegated to the 24/7 Championship picture.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 looked back at the time when he started his own fitness app while working for the promotion. He revealed that a few in the "office" expressed their reservations about his side hustle. EC3 explained that he started the app to prepare for life after wrestling.

"During that time, I was creating 'join.freeec3.com,' a nutrition and training app, and doing outside things. The small office people were like, 'Oh, I don't know if I should do this.' I got to do something; I sit at home, brain dead concussion, I have no guarantees in life. I can't make something on my own," said EC3. [10:35 - 10:55]

WWE has eased restrictions on performers engaging on third-party platforms

EC3's case is from the time when the promotion was wary of its talents engaging in any sort of business outside the company. However, per a recent report from Fightful, WWE has now softened its stance by striking a deal with Twitch.

All performers would be allowed to stream on the platform with little to no restrictions. Streaming alongside athletes from other companies, however, would require talents to seek permission from the higher-ups. It was also noted that the promotion's roster was very pleased with these developments.

