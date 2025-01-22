  • home icon
  40-year-old star returns to WWE after huge controversy; makes a big statement

40-year-old star returns to WWE after huge controversy; makes a big statement

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 22, 2025 02:05 GMT
The WWE star is finally back on TV (Images via WWE.com)

When WWE RAW moved to Netflix on January 6, the company made some changes to its broadcast team. Corey Graves moved back to NXT while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett shifted to the SmackDown commentary booth.

Michael Cole returned to the red brand and reunited with the returning Pat McAfee. Graves joined Booker T and Vic Joseph on NXT but only appeared on one show before his controversial tweet. The 40-year-old star was seemingly not happy that he was moved back to the black and silver brand.

Even though Corey Graves sent out another tweet stating that he was going to appear on the January 14 episode of WWE NXT, he didn't show up at all and deleted the controversial tweets. After missing last week's show, the wrestling veteran returned to NXT during the latest episode of the show.

His first words back were:

“I’m right where I want to be.”

Former RAW commentator Jonathan Coachman gave Corey Graves some advice on X by stating:

"Embrace whatever role you have and understand that you are lucky to have it. There are only 3-5 of these jobs at the highest level. Who knows, maybe they asked him to be a part of a 3 man booth. We know he doesn’t like that. Lol. Sorry, had to. Last line a joke. The rest, it’s the wrestling business. It happens."

It seems like WWE and Corey Graves have resolved whatever issues that had cropped up and the latter will continue being on the NXT commentary booth.

Edited by Harish Raj S
