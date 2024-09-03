40-year-old star's words to Gunther on RAW were "laughable", says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther had a new challenger on RAW this Monday as Sami Zayn returned to declare his intentions of going after the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the former Bloodline member's words to The Ring General did not sit well with former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Sami Zayn was away from WWE programming for a few weeks to undergo stem cell surgery for his multiple injuries. The former Intercontinental Champion returned on RAW last night where he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Ring General refused the challenge, which led to Zayn calling him out for backing down from a fight.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo stated that Sami's statement was "laughable."

"To me, Sami Zayn telling Gunther you’re backing down from a fight was laughable. I mean, absolutely laughable. That is me," Vince Russo said. [1:15:45 - 1:15:55]

Sami is the only wrestler to defeat the Austrian star via pinfall or submission since the latter's move to the main roster. However, Zayn didn't hold on to the Intercontinental Championship for long, dropping it to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2024.

