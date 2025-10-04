40-year-old veteran star gets the first singles title shot on WWE main roster against Sami Zayn

In huge moment on SmackDown, a veteran superstar got his first singles title shot in WWE against Sami Zayn, despite being in the company for many years overall. This was their first match in six years. This week on SmackDown, the Sami Zayn US Title open challenge continued, and in the spirit of John Cena, who made the challenge great, he welcomes all comers. This week, it looked like Carmelo Hayes was going to answer the challenge. For context, only minutes earlier, Carmelo Hayes decided to amicably part ways with The Miz following the loss last week on SmackDown. As Carmelo was making a statement getting ready for the big title match, he was hit from behind with a skull-crushing finale. In a move to take huge advantage of that, Aleister Black swooped in to answer the open challenge. Michael Cole then pointed out a shocking fact - that this was Aleister Black's first singles title shot on the WWE main roster. This might come as a bit of a surprise, but that's because when he was released a few years ago, he was on the cusp of an Intercontinental title feud against Big E, who was the Champion at the time.He had success as a singles star in NXT, being the one to dethrone Andrade. However, he somehow hadn't received a singles title shot since joining the WWE main roster.Of course, he wouldn't be the one to dethrone Sami Zayn as an interference would end up costing him the match, leading to the United States Champion retaining his title. It looks like this was a direct set up for another rivalry of Aleister Black's to continue to play out, as it has been brewing in the background on SmackDown for a little while. As always, it was a fantastic open challenge.