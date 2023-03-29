40-year-old WWE star breaks character to heap praise on Sami Zayn's "electric" transformation

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently heaped praise on how far Sami Zayn has come with his promo skills.

LA Knight is currently one of the best talkers in WWE and one of the company's biggest heels. After parting ways with the Maximum Male Models, he has become a crowd favorite despite his heelish character. The 40-year-old star will be a part of the WrestleMania extravaganza as he enters the Andre the Giant Battle Royal this Friday on SmackDown.

Knight was in an exclusive interview with The Daily Show this week. While discussing promo skills, he explained how Sami Zayn has evolved to become one of the best talkers in the business.

He pointed out that early on in his career, the former Honorary Uce avoided cutting promos, but now he can connect with the fans instantly when he is on the mic.

"I'm gonna use Sami Zayn as a great example. He avoided it, wasn't a very good talker. Actually, didn't want to talk. Now he's like one of the best in the business. You put him in front of a microphone, in front of a camera and it's electric. The people love him." [21:19 - 21:31]

You can watch the full video here:

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will face The Usos at WrestleMania

After weeks of resolving their differences, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally hugged it out on the March 17 episode of SmackDown.

With their past behind them, the two friends turned their attention to Jimmy and Jey and challenged them to a match for the Undisputed Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 39.

On the go-home episode of RAW this week, the duo mentioned that this was the biggest tag team match of all time and they would become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in Los Angeles, the same city where they got their first big break in the business.

The former Honorary Uce and KO will likely be present on the go home episode of WrestleMania on SmackDown to confront The Usos. The upcoming episode of the blue brand will also feature a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen how the potential confrontations will pan out.

Do you think the team of Sami and KO will become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

