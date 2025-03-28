40-year-old WWE star escapes Randy Orton's punt once again on SmackDown

Randy Orton may not have secured a victory on WWE SmackDown tonight, but The Viper did not fail to put his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Kevin Owens, on notice.

On the March 28, 2025 episode of the Friday night show, Orton faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match. This was not the first time that the two former World Champions shared the ring.

As of now, The Apex Predator is set to face Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the unfolding storyline suggests that a match between The Scottish Warrior and Damian Priest will take place in Las Vegas. This is the reason why the encounter between Orton and McIntyre leading up to The Showcase of The Immortals was a significant one.

In the closing moments of the bout, The Prizefighter distracted Randy Orton, allowing Drew McIntyre to take advantage and emerge victorious. KO didn't stop there, as he dragged the 44-year-old WWE legend out of the ring and tried to hit him with a Package Piledriver on the commentary table.

However, The Viper reversed the move and positioned himself to punt Kevin Owens. The former United States Champion once again evaded Randy Orton's attempted punt.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Legend Killer gets a chance to punt KO's head off next month on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

