Randy Orton suffers a huge upset before WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Randy Orton shockingly got pinned during the latest episode of SmackDown. He suffered this upset loss just a few days before his highly-anticipated bout at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The Viper went one-on-one against Drew McIntyre during the latest edition of SmackDown. This encounter was set up after the opening segment that featured The Scottish Warrior interrupting an emotional moment between Cody Rhodes and Orton.

Drew McIntyre had the early upper hand as he took the 44-year-old legend down with a shoulder charge and then kicked his opponent in the midsection. However, The Apex Predator hit back with a series of punches in the corner.

Randy Orton was on the verge of delivering a vicious RKO on the former World Heavyweight Champion before he saw Kevin Owens walking down to the ringside. This momentary distraction was enough for Drew McIntyre to nail the 14-time World Champion with a Claymore Kick for the win.

The two WWE Superstars had faced each other several times inside the squared circle before tonight. However, a loss just days before The Showcase of The Immortals was something Orton hadn't anticipated.

It remains to be seen how things pan out between Orton and Owens' intense rivalry.

