40-year-old WWE star responds after being squashed in first match in 728 days

Being a WWE star means you have to go along with whatever plan the booker has for you - and it's not always flattering. Often, the booker may have some plans that leave the star badly off, and in fact, despite their previous career, they may end up squashed. That's what happened to Robert Stone on WWE NXT this week.

The star, who had been acting as a manager for the most part in the last three years, faced Bron Breakker on this week's episode of NXT. Breakker had destroyed his client, Von Wagner, sending him to the hospital.

Stone was not having it and made sure that he made it clear. It ended up with a match where he got to face the former NXT Champion. The 40-year-old hyped himself up a lot on Twitter in the past few days before the match.

Unfortunately, when it came time to face Breakker, despite his best tries, he was unable to do much. Stone tried to attack him early but was thrown off and then hit with a brutal spear. That was all it took to end the match.

Now, though, Mr. Stone has responded after what was essentially a glorified squash match in his first step back to the ring after 728 days. He has claimed he's not dead and wants everyone to know it.

With that being the case, it remains to be seen if he confronts Breakker again on the WWE show.

