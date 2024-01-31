40-year-old WWE star sends warning to major team for crossing the line with his kids 

A wrestling veteran who has been in the business for over two decades put a major WWE team on notice after they crossed the line with his children.

On the latest episode of NXT, Meta-Four member Noam Dar defeated Von Wagner to retain the Heritage Cup Championship. Interestingly, Mr. Stone's twin sons were in the crowd as they helped train Wagner for this match.

Following the contest, the Meta-Four crew, Dar and Oro Mensah, got cocky and made things worse for Stone by picking on his sons at ringside. However, the seven-foot-tall star wasn't having any of it. Von Wagner charged at both men, sending Mensah flying through a table as Stone's kids watched with excitement.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 40-year-old WWE Superstar re-tweeted the video of the incident and sent a six-word warning to Meta-Four members.

Check out his tweet below:

"NOBODY MESSES WITH THE STONE TWINS," Stone wrote.

Mr. Stone recalls wrestling WWE legend Scott Steiner

The 40-year-old star once recalled competing with Bron Breakker's uncle and legendary wrestler Scott Steiner.

Wagner's manager faced the former NXT Champion at the Halloween Havoc last year in October. However, Stone is no stranger to Breakker's family since he wrestled his uncle before making his way into World Wrestling Entertainment.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the NXT star revealed that before getting the ring with Scott Steiner, everyone feared him.

"I respect Bron's uncle, I respect his father. But Scott Steiner, Big Poppa Pump, if you're in the ring with him, I remember when I wrestled him, everybody else in the locker room was, 'Are you crazy? You're gonna get killed.' But I didn't get killed. I don't wanna say what the outcome of the matches was, but I would say this. I didn't make a fool of myself, I didn't get killed, and I earned his respect," said Mr. Stone.

Fans will be excited to see what Mr. Stone has in store for Von Wagner ahead of his time in WWE.

