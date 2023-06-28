40-year-old WWE Superstar "acknowledges" fans hijacking major Triple H moment by chanting his name

Triple H recently spoke to the fans at the 2023 WWE Night of Champions press conference in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the spectators started chanting LA Knight's name. The Megastar recently acknowledged the moment in an interview.

LA Knight has become one of the most popular names in WWE, and fans go wild whenever he makes an appearance. He will feature in the upcoming Money in the Bank event in hopes of winning the ladder match and securing the coveted briefcase.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Knight detailed his reaction to the fans chanting his name during Triple H's appearance at a press conference. The 40-year-old said he was sitting in his hotel room in Saudi Arabia when somebody sent him a video of the incident.

"Triple H was out there doing a presser in Saudi Arabia and he's getting interrupted. I don't know why and maybe I don't even wanna know why but for some reason or another, the people are demanding me." [From 2:24 to 2:40]

Knight added that the fans' reaction surprised him:

"I was sitting in my hotel room in Saudi Arabia. I wasn't even there. Somebody sent it to me on Instagram, I think. I'm like, 'Okay, yeah, sure. Whatever. It's probably like three people doing it.' Then I see the video, and I'm like, 'Oh Damn!' That was pretty wild, but you know, I'm also the worst at letting something like that get to me. I can acknowledge it, but that's like, 'Okay, that's cool.'" [From 2:49 to 3:35]

WWE Superstar LA Knight details the point when he started realizing fans' support for him

During the same podcast episode, LA Knight explained the exact moment when he noticed that the fans loved him. The former champion stated that the DC crowd's reaction to his music while Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were in the ring made him realize his popularity.

"I can tell you exactly. It was back in March, we were in DC. Sheamus and Drew were in the ring, and then all of a sudden, that music hit, and I walked out, and I remember it just kind of hit me, and I was like, that's different." [From 1:34 to 1:52]

Parz @Parz1997 LA Knight is over no push needed!!! LA Knight is over no push needed!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/uKveS4OHny

Many want LA Knight to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and cash in the contract on a major WWE title. Only time will tell if he can emerge victorious in London.

Do you think LA Knight will reign supreme at WWE Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

