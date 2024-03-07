40-year-old WWE Superstar claims he should end Gunther's championship reign

A former WWE champion recently claimed that he should be the one to end Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Title reign. The superstar in question is Ivar.

On the June 10, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Gunther defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General has defended his title against some top superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Imperium leader is currently the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history.

This week on the red brand, General Manager Adam Pearce announced a Six-Man Gauntlet match for the upcoming edition of RAW to determine the challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. The bout will feature Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ivar, and JD McDonagh.

One of the six participants, Ivar, took to social media to make a bold claim. Chris Van Vliet recently shared a post on Instagram asking his followers which WWE Superstar should end Gunther's historic title run. The Viking Raider commented on the post with eyes emoji, claiming he should be the one.

"👀," commented Ivar.

Gunther opens up about potential WrestleMania XL plans

The Ring General is one of the finest in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestling. He has elevated the Intercontinental Championship to a different level through his run of over one and a half years. And there seems to be no signs of slowing down.

During his appearance on Battleground Podcast, the 36-year-old opened up about his potential WrestleMania XL plans. He pointed out that multiple superstars wanted to take the IC Title away from him. On being asked about Chad Gable in particular, the former NXT UK Champion praised the Alpha Academy member for his wrestling prowess:

"I honestly gotta say, he's [Chad Gable] not the only one, I guess. That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them a lot. So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there are a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for 'Mania," he said.

With Gunther having broken several longstanding records with his title reign, The Ring General might drop the IC title soon and go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Who do you think will defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments.

