Gunther opens up about potential WrestleMania XL plans

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania, and many stars are without an opponent for The Show of Show, including Gunther, who recently opened up about his possible plans for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

The 36-year-old is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of the Stamford-based company. The Ring General has held the title for over 620 days and has defended the championship against several top names, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, and more.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Ring General defended his title against Main Event Jey Uso. The latter was close to winning his first singles title until brother Jimmy Uso got involved and cost the former Bloodline member the bout. It potentially sets up a match between the two brothers at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During his recent appearance on Battleground Podcast, Gunther talked about his championship reign, RAW moving to Netflix, and more. The leader of the Imperium also opened up about his potential WrestleMania XL plans.

On being asked about Chad Gable wanting to dethrone him at The Showcase of the Immortals, Gunther pointed out that the Alpha Academy member is not the only one who wishes to do so. He further praised Gable for his in-ring prowess:

"I honestly gotta say, he's [Chad Gable] not the only one, I guess, That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them a lot." [From 06:30 to 06:50]

The Ring General added there are several options in store for The Show of Shows, and he is not sure what lies ahead for the champion as of now:

"So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there are a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for 'Mania." [From 06:51 to 07:03]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Gunther lost to Chad Gable twice in two nights

The Ring General recently competed against Chad Gable twice in two nights during the WWE Live Event tour in CA. Surprisingly, the leader of the Imperium lost both matches via DQ after interference from his stablemates.

The DQ finish meant the championship did not change hands. However, Gable was later joined by The New Day to set up a six-man tag team match.

Expand Tweet

With Gunther having broken all the possible IC Title records, he might drop the belt soon. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar ends his historic title reign.

Who will defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE