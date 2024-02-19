Gunther beaten for the second time in 2 nights by 37-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Gunther recently lost for the second time in a row against a popular 37-year-old RAW star. The name in question is Alpha Academy's Chad Gable.

The Ring General has become one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world since becoming the Intercontinental Champion. He has managed to retain his title on multiple occasions against top names in World Wrestling Entertainment, including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Gunther recently locked horns with Chad Gable on two consecutive nights during the WWE live event tour in CA. Surprisingly, The Ring General lost both matches. However, he didn't drop his title because both bouts ended in a DQ after interference from Imperium.

The New Day came to Master Gable's aid when he was attacked by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. This set up a six-man tag team match between the stars.

WWE Superstar Gunther talked about competing against Chad Gable

During a recent interview with GV Wire, Gunther talked about facing Chad Gable on multiple occasions. The Ring General said that it is always a special occasion every time he steps inside the ring with Master Gable.

The Imperium leader also hailed The Alpha Academy member as one of the best athletes and added that he finds it hard to catch up with the former Olympian's speed inside the squared circle.

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian (competing as Chad Betts), maybe one of the best athletes," Gunther said. "It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge."

Gunther is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if The Ring General will successfully defend his title against the former Bloodline member.

