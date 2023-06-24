40-year-old WWE Superstar claims he will win the Money in the Bank contract and have the greatest cash-in ever

LA Knight is so confident about winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match that he's already claiming to have the greatest cash-in in WWE history.

Knight will battle six other WWE Superstars on July 1 in a Money in the Bank ladder match at The O2 Arena in London, England. Damian Priest, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura qualified for RAW, while Santos Escobar and Butch represent SmackDown along with Knight. Logan Paul inserted himself into the match on Monday's episode of RAW.

In an exclusive interview with WWE, Knight was asked who was his favorite MITB winner. The popular superstar didn't like the question and stated that he did not care about who have previously won the briefcase.

"What a stupid question," Knight said. "But tell you what, I'm gonna give you a more intelligent answer. Do you think I give a good damn who over there is winning Money in the Bank? Do you think I care to look back and think about who's won Money in the Bank in the past? 'Good for you, you won Money in the Bank. You're my favorite.'"

He added that the greatest cash-in will happen when he wins the briefcase in a few weeks.

"Here's the deal: No matter who's won Money in the Bank in the past pales in comparison to who's gonna win Money in the Bank in the present. Any of them who want hold a candle to me, go ahead and try. Nah, nah, doesn't work that way because te greatest cash-in that you'll ever see, that I'll ever see, has yet to happen. Keep your eyes peeled, yeah!"

Several reports have stated that LA Knight is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank. Logan Paul also remains one of the speculated winners of the bout.

WWE reportedly decided MITB winner three weeks ago

Way before Logan Paul announced that he'll be in the Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE seems to have made a decision on the winner weeks ago.

Ringside News recently reported that the company already picked the winners for the men's and women's MITB matches three weeks ago. LA Knight and Damian Priest were rumored to be the popular choices within the creative team, but a third unnamed participant might actually win it.

Money in the Bank will be live at The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1. It's the first premium live event in England since 2003 and the first in the United Kingdom since Clash at the Castle last year in Wales.

Do you think LA Knight will win the men's Money in the Bank briefcase and become a champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

