40-year-old WWE Superstar says that he is coming back to honor Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently talked about his close friend, the late Bray Wyatt.

On August 24, 2023, the world of pro wrestling was left stunned by the untimely passing of Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, at the age of 36.

In an interview with the News18 news network, The Monster of all Monsters opened up on the brink of his return to the ring post-injury and expressed that his comeback would not be solely about himself; it would also be in tribute to Bray Wyatt.

"I'm a godfather to [Bray's] son, so I know that I have this big responsibility. But I'm honored at the fact that I was chosen by him to lead if something were to happen to him. So it's a truly humbling honor knowing that I have that weight put on my back and I carry it proudly. So especially with my return to WWE, like I have, I'm not only coming back for me, I'm coming back for him."

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about continuing the Wyatt Family's legacy

Braun Strowman recently talked about The Wyatt Family. The alliance comprising Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Strowman forged one of the most iconic WWE factions of the past decade.

In a conversation with the News18 news network, Strowman expressed that following the recent losses of Harper and Wyatt, he felt motivated to continue and preserve the legendary group's legacy.

"The Wyatt family was such a near and dear part of my family with four brothers who taught me the ways of the business and knowing that two of those guys are never going to be able to step foot in the ring again, I have that pressure that I carry, that weight that I carry proudly knowing that I'm continuing on the legacy of what we had started 10 years ago."[News18]

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the Monster Among Men upon his much-anticipated return.

