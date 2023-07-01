40-year-old WWE Superstar says feud with Bray Wyatt put him on the map

Bray Wyatt's WWE return was welcomed with warm hands by the fans back in October 2022. His latest run has, however, been a tad disappointing, to say the least. If there is one thing that was done right, it's his feud with LA Knight.

The SmackDown star has come out of the feud popular as ever and is even one of the favorites heading into Money in the Bank this weekend.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, LA Knight was asked about his controversial feud with Bray Wyatt. While their eventual "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble divided the WWE Universe, the storyline was mostly a hit, according to many. Knight commented:

"Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map a little bit. There I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting chance to make the most of the minutes as they say, because whether you give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I’m gonna make the damnedest of it, and I’m gonna make you remember it, and that’s exactly what I did." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The 40-year-old WWE star reverted to his LA Knight persona after spending a few months as the leader of the stable Maximum Male Models, then known as Max Dupri.

Knight's subsequent storyline with Bray Wyatt led to a section of fans believing that the former may not come out of it looking good, but the veteran defied expectations and is arguably the most popular star on the roster today.

Seth Rollins on absent WWE star and how their feud negatively impacted him

Bray Wyatt ended Seth Rollins' Universal Championship reign in 2019, and it took the latter four years to reclaim a world championship in WWE. Their feud hit rock bottom when they competed in a Hell in a Cell match that year.

While their Falls Count Anywhere match in Saudi Arabia was serviceable, by then, a large section of fans had already lost interest in the story.

Speaking about it to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Seth Rollins elaborated on the character of Bray Wyatt. The current World Heavyweight Champion felt he could have done a better job at elevating the latter:

"I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked with the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where — aside from Randy [Orton], obviously, who killed him — it was difficult for anyone." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

The word on the rumor mill is that Bray Wyatt is expected to be back on WWE TV as we head into the summer. As per the latest report, he may return as soon as Money in the Bank this weekend.

Could The Eater of Worlds get his mojo back upon return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

