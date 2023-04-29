403-pound star is now a free agent following WWE Draft Night One

The landscape of WWE not only shifted but changed drastically when Triple H announced the return of the Draft. Last night, several stars found a new home during the event, but some stars, such as Omos, became free agents following the event.

Last night, Triple H opened the show with the first-round picks where Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Bianca Belair went to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch were the first picks by Monday Night RAW.

The show had a total of four picks, including several top names, Hall of Famers, and Champions. The final pick also involved NXT call-ups, where Indi Hartwell went to RAW, and Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre went to SmackDown.

Today, the company revealed additional picks after the event on SmackDown LowDown. One of the most shocking decisions made by both brands was the exclusion of Omos, who is marked as a free agent.

The Nigerian Giant became a free agent along with this manager MVP, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and NXT's Von Wagner. This could mean that unpicked superstars can make their own choice to join or return to the brand.

Omos spent most of his time on the main roster on WWE RAW

In 2020, Omos made his main roster debut and played various roles such as the bouncer for RAW Underground and one of Akira Tozawa's ninjas, before aligning with AJ Styles on WWE RAW.

The duo went on to work in the tag team division and dominated several teams before receiving a title shot. The two finally won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

After breaking up with The Phenomenal One, he went on to feud with Bobby Lashley. He later formed an alliance with MVP and stacked several victories before facing Braun Strowman.

Earlier this year, he challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39 and lost. Last night, he went undrafted during the event and is now currently a free agent.

What are your thoughts on Omos? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes