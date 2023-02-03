41-year-old commentator pays a heartwarming tribute to the passing of WWE legend Lanny Poffo

WWE color commentator Byron Saxton shared a heartfelt message as wrestling legend Lanny Poffo passed away at 68.

Lanny Poffo was a top-tier wrestler and the younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage. At a time when big, muscular men and powerhouse styles ruled the industry, he introduced an athletic, high-flying, and daredevil approach that won him many fans and critics.

Lanny wrestled for several other promotions before joining WWE (then WWF) in 1985. He wrestled for promotions including the NWA, International Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and others.

Byron Saxton took to social media to pay tribute to Poffo by recollecting the airport story. The WWE ring announcer revealed that he met the wrestling legend by chance at the airport a few years ago. They spent a long time talking about various topics, which surprised him. Mr. Poffo could not have been friendlier to Saxton, and his passing has deeply saddened him.

"I randomly met Lanny Poffo at the airport a few years ago. To my surprise, we actually spent a considerable amount of time conversing about a variety of topics. Mr. Poffo could not have been any nicer or more personable. I'm truly saddened to hear of his passing. #LannyPoffo," Saxton wrote.

'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan announced the tragic loss of WWE legend Lanny Poffo

The death of Poffo shocked the wrestling world. His longtime friend and WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan took to Twitter to inform the public of the passing of Poffo.

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny," Hacksaw wrote.

Despite never reaching the heights of his older brother Randy Savage, the 68-year-old WWE legend established himself as a babyface in the global juggernaut.

At this time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Poffo's family. We pray that the wrestling legend's soul rests in peace.

