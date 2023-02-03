The wrestling world is saddened to hear of the passing of Lanny Poffo. Known as 'The Genius', his contributions to the industry were massive. He was 68 when he departed for his heavenly abode.

The younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Poffo was an elite superstar. At a time when big, muscular men and powerhouse styles dominated the industry, he brought in an athletic, high-flying, and daredevil approach that won over many fans and critics.

Throw in the fact that the former Leaping Lanny was doing incredible and memorable things like reciting poetry and throwing frisbees, and you had one of the most beloved superstars of his time. His subsequent heel turn and shift into the arrogant 'Genius' persona only elevated his star power.

Poffo's greatest achievement was arguably when he handed the legendary Hulk Hogan his first defeat in 21 months.

On November 25, 1989, he and Mr. Perfect, whom he was managing at the time, put chewing gum on Hogan's title and nailed him with the belt. The villain returned to the ring and won via count-out, ending The Hulkster's near two-year winning streak.

A WWE Hall of Famer announced the news of Lanny Poffo's sad passing

The wrestling world was upset by the news of Lanny Poffo's death. His longtime friend, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan, announced it. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to inform the community of his dear associate's passing.

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny."

Hacksaw Jim Duggan @RealHacksawJim With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.



RIP Lanny With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny https://t.co/4ve4J2HSHT

Tributes and condolences poured in from all over the world, with WWE also paying homage to the legend.

"Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, 'Leaping' Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans."

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Poffo's near and dear ones at this time. As for the legend himself, we hope his soul rests in peace.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes