41-year-old eyes a shot at the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Several WWE Superstars, including Finn Balor, have expressed an interest in challenging for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

On the April 24 episode of RAW, Triple H revived the legendary title ahead of the upcoming WWE Draft. The Chief Content Officer announced that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned at the Night of Champions event on May 27.

Balor took a closer look at the freshly designed title at ringside during his loss to Cody Rhodes on RAW. Posting on Twitter, the Irishman shared an image from the WWE account of himself staring at the championship:

Roman Reigns currently holds the WWE Championship (RAW's male world title) and the Universal Championship (SmackDown's male world title). Triple H explained on RAW that he wants the two brands to have separate title holders, which is why he reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Draft will be held on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the May 1 episode of RAW. Reigns will only appear on one brand with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after the roster changes take place.

That means The Tribal Chief's world titles will feature on either RAW or SmackDown, while the other brand will receive the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE fans react to Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship tease

This is not the first time that WWE has introduced a new title ahead of a brand split. In 2016, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to capture the newly introduced Universal Championship. Unfortunately, his reign lasted just one day due to a serious shoulder injury.

Almost seven years on, the WWE Universe is largely supportive of Balor potentially entering the world title picture once again:

Balor has not challenged for a world title since losing to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules 2021. The Judgment Day member failed to win the same title from Reigns on the August 20, 2018, episode of RAW and the September 3, 2021, episode of SmackDown.

He also lost a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

