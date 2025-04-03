41-year-old star opens up about his friendship with CM Punk; shares a throwback photo with the former WWE Champion

A WWE SmackDown star took to social media to share photos of himself with CM Punk and reflected on their friendship. Alex Shelley has known the multi-time world champion for many years, long before they joined the company.

The Second City Saint made a name for himself in Ring of Honor before making the jump to WWE in 2005. During his time in the promotion, he worked with many renowned stars such as Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and AJ Styles.

Alex Shelley, a member of the Motor City Machine Guns, recently shared several photos of himself with CM Punk on Instagram. One was taken in the locker room, while another is a throwback from their time in Ring of Honor. The 41-year-old star wrote about how much Punk has helped him in his life.

"One of the many things I love about working for @wwe is seeing people I have loads of history and deep bonds with - people who have helped me and pushed me to be better; literally pulled me up with them. @cmpunk doesn’t love the attention, which I get, so this post is definitely not about him. “I didn’t do nothin,'" he wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Bill Apter discusses a potential match between John Cena and CM Punk after WrestleMania 41

The Voice of the Voiceless and the 16-time world champion will headline Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 41, respectively. The two stars share a history with one another.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that WWE could book a match between CM Punk and John Cena if the latter defeats Cody Rhodes.

"You could go Punk and John Cena, if Cena takes the belt... Cena wins the belt; they put Punk against Cena... Punk and Cody is something fans don't wanna see. They never got that in AEW. I think that the lay of the land right now is they are only really concentrating on the Cody match and making people wonder what is the favor. In the meantime, they have this entire undercard that people aren't buzzing about at this point," he said.

Cena vs. Punk for the WWE Title is a match many fans would love to see after WrestleMania.

