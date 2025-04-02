  • home icon
  CM Punk could be booked to face John Cena after WWE WrestleMania, feels veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 02, 2025 05:20 GMT
What is John Cena planning next? (via WWE.com)
With WWE WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, fans are already getting riled up for what may be next. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the creative department could potentially go forward with a John Cena vs CM Punk rivalry down the line.

Punk and Cena have hinted at a rivalry for weeks, especially considering how the Second City Saint was not pleased with Cena putting himself in the Elimination Chamber match without earning it. If the Doctor of Thuganomics does win against Cody Rhodes, he would need to find a compelling rival to keep his momentum going.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how CM Punk going up against John Cena could attract WWE fans. He said:

"You could go Punk and John Cena, if Cena takes the belt... Cena wins the belt; they put Punk against Cena... Punk and Cody is something fans don't wanna see. They never got that in AEW. I think that the lay of the land right now is they are only really concentrating on the Cody match and making people wonder what is the favor. In the meantime, they have this entire undercard that people aren't buzzing about at this point," he said. [25:38 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE WrestleMania 41 pans out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy
