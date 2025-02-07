41-year-old star could return to WWE following Nikki Bella's Royal Rumble appearance 

Nikki Bella made a surprise return to WWE last Saturday as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She hinted that her sister Brie might also return to the company.

The duo announced their departure from the wrestling juggernaut in 2023 and rebranded as The Garcia Twins. Brie Bella even appeared at AEW All In last year in London to support her husband, Bryan Danielson, who won the AEW World Title at the event. Her last match in WWE was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

During a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella shared an update on her return, stating that her appearance at the Rumble was just the beginning, and she promised fans they would see her again sooner rather than later. She then hinted that Brie Bella might also join her back.

Trending

“Hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come,” Nikki said. [H/T RSN]

Nikki Bella wants to share the ring with several stars in WWE

Many new women arrived in WWE after the former Divas Champion departed from the company. She was a top star in the division during her active days.

During a backstage interview after her Royal Rumble appearance, Nikki Bella mentioned that she has unfinished business with several stars and named other women she wants to face in the ring.

"There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green," she said.

The Bella Twins have previously expressed interest in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It'll be interesting to see whether that'll happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback