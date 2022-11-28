41-year-old star willing to return to WWE after six years under Triple H's regime 

Triple H has already brought back several former WWE Superstars in recent months. Alex Riley (real name — Kevin Kiley Jr.) is willing to join that list of returning names.

Best known for his alliance with The Miz, the 41-year-old entered WWE in 2007 as part of its developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Years later, Riley also had a commentary stint before he received his release in May 2016.

The former WWE Superstar secured just one title — the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship — throughout his run in the company. Speaking to Tantalizing Tony, Riley highlighted one of his goals if he gets a chance to return:

"For [almost] 10 years, I was in the WWE, and I didn't get one title. The only title I have, and it was a huge blessing, was the Florida Championship Wrestling title. I was very grateful for it, but I want another title." [4:48 - 5:03]

In his last match for the promotion, Alex Riley came up short against Shinsuke Nakamura. The singles bout lasted less than three minutes and aired on the May 11, 2016, episode of NXT.

Alex Riley also wants to accomplish a more personal goal in WWE

Both in and out of the ring, Alex Riley was no stranger to controversy. He and John Cena infamously did not get along behind the scenes. In 2020, the 41-year-old stated that their real-life issues negatively impacted his career as a sports entertainer.

Riley also made headlines in 2010 after getting arrested for DUI. Now, more than a decade later, the former NXT star would like to open up about his past struggles in front of fans:

"I wanna come back, and I wanna entertain. I wanna entertain fans. I wanna tell them a story. I wanna tell them who I really am. I wanna tell them about my struggles. I wanna tell them about the worst parts of my life, and I wanna tell them how I turned all that into the best parts of my life. I wanna do it in front of everybody on live worldwide television and in arenas around the world," said Riley. [5:06 - 5:29]

