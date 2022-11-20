50-year-old WWE veteran willing to return after nine years in the Triple H era (Exclusive)

Besides former WWE in-ring competitors, Triple H could also bring back ex-employees who performed different on-screen roles. One such name willing to make a comeback after several years is legendary referee Jack Doan.

The 50-year-old joined WWE in 1991 and initially fulfilled various behind-the-scenes duties. Doan went on to become one of the most experienced professional wrestling referees in the industry, with a stint lasting over two decades. He eventually received his release in March 2013.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Doan told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he would discuss the possibility of a WWE return with his wife:

"I would love to come back. It was something I would obviously discuss with my wife. We just got married in July. She’s never been in the wrestling business and she’s heard about the traveling, being away, and all that. Of course, they don’t travel like they used to, which is a good thing — definitely will save some marriages. But, I would love to [return], if we talked about it. She’s standing here staring at me [laughs]. If it was something where we both agreed, 'This is good,' I would love to." [28:32 - 29:11]

Doan also stated that he misses performing as a referee in front of "supportive" WWE fans every week, in addition to the locker room atmosphere.

Jack Doan comments on his WWE release

Jack Doan clarified during the interview that the person responsible for his departure from WWE no longer works for the company. While the legendary referee did not reveal any concrete details behind his release, he called the situation "disheartening":

"Just got the backstory of why I actually was let out of my contract, and it’s kind of disheartening." Doan continued, "Let’s just say the gentleman that did it is no longer there." [30:25 - 30:37]

The 50-year-old mentioned that he is willing to get in shape for a potential comeback as well:

"I probably could shed about 30 pounds before I ever thought about getting back in there," said Doan. "But yeah, if they called tomorrow, I would love to [return]." [30:11 - 30:21]

Jack Doan also gave his take on working with stars like The Rock, Kurt Angle, and The Undertaker. You can read more about it here.

