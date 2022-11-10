"You didn't have to work as hard" - 50-year-old WWE veteran claims that The Rock and The Undertaker were the easiest superstars to work with (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Jack Doan has admitted that he had the best experience working alongside superstars like The Undertaker, The Rock, and Kurt Angle.

Doan is one of the most experienced referees in WWE history, having worked with the company for several years. His tenure began in 1991 and ended in 2013. Until 2013, Doan was the second longest-serving referee in WWE behind Mike Chioda.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Doan explained the difference in working with veterans who headlined shows compared to working with mid-card superstars.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Undertaker with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Summerslam ‘22 The Undertaker with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Summerslam ‘22 💯 https://t.co/Or2OCdEJ7d

He claimed that as a referee, he didn't have to work as hard as the likes of The Undertaker and The Rock.

"The best probably to work with, Undertaker. Some of the top guys that you think would be the hardest are actually the best. Rock, 'Taker, Kurt Angle, all those guys were so easy to work with in the ring. You know, it's not a knock on them but the main event matches, their characters were so over, you didn't have to work as hard," said Jack Doan.

Doan further mentioned the issues he faced while officiating matches with mid-card superstars who generally relied on quick roll-ups and pinfalls.

"Now if you're working a Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero match, you're working your b*tt off because there was going to be 25 false finishes. When you got the main event guys, you're not going to have as many false finishes or you know, as much as the lot of smaller guys that are doing flips, quick roll ups, quick pins. Those were the matches that were tough, when you're the main event guy, not that they don't work hard, but it becomes a little easier," added Jack Doan. [From 20:48 to 21:54]

Jack Doan claimed that Shawn Michaels was the toughest WWE star to work with

During the same interview, Jack Doan claimed that Shawn Michaels was the toughest WWE star he had worked alongside.

He recalled Michaels' issues and the struggles he faced in life back in the day. Doan added:

"The most difficult, I would say, Shawn Michaels. In two forms, one when he was going through his days, which he is very open about. You know, he was a j*rk and going through the times with his addiction and all that. He was very tough to work with in the ring."

Michaels and The Undertaker are currently retired. Whereas, The Rock is rumored to be making his WWE return for a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns.

