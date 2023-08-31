41-year-old veteran confirms she will be wrestling Rhea Ripley at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has confirmed that she will face Rhea Ripley at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8th.

The Stamford-based promotion is ready to put on a memorable show for the event in Hyderabad. The Superstar Spectale is set to take place at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium on September 8, 2023.

The Queen of Harts collided with The Eradicator for her title at Night of Champions and on an episode of RAW. However, Ripley had the last laugh against Natalya after retaining her title on both occasions.

While speaking with Cavinder Twins on the Twin Talk show, the 41-year-old veteran announced that she will be wrestling Ripley at the major WWE show in India.

"India is in September. I’m wrestling Rhea Ripley. It’s my first time going there," Nattie said. [38:20 - 38:27]

Rhea Ripley sent an interesting message to Dominik Mysterio

The Nightmare recently sent a message to fellow Judgment Day member and her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley shared that young Mysterio is in high demand and busy as the NXT North American Champion. The Eradicator asserted that she dislikes sharing Dom Dom with anyone.

The 26-year-old female star took to Twitter and sent everyone on notice to keep Dominik's name out of their mouths and was excited to see her Latino Heat soon.

"@DomMysterio35 is in high demand… But he’s a busy champion and Mami doesn’t like to share! So this is what’s going to happen. Take this opportunity or keep Doms name out of ya mouths…Can’t wait to see MY Latino Heat, MY Dirty Dom, MY Dom Dom in some stripes," she wrote.

The Nightmare is set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023 on September 2. Only time will tell if Rodriguez can dethrone Ripley as the Women's World Champion.

