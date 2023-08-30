"Mami doesn’t like to share!" - Rhea Ripley sends an interesting message to popular current champion

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message to her fellow Judgment Day stablemate and on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

The Eradicator claimed that Mysterio is currently in high demand and that he is a busy champion. Dirty Dom won the North American Championship by dethroning Wes Lee and ending his historic title reign.

On Twitter, Ripley put everyone on notice and claimed that she can't wait to see her Latino Heat.

"@DomMysterio35 is in high demand… But he’s a busy champion and Mami doesn’t like to share! So this is what’s going to happen. Take this opportunity or keep Doms name out of ya mouths…Can’t wait to see MY Latino Heat, MY Dirty Dom, MY Dom Dom in some stripes," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet and message:

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez could dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion

Bill Apter recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense against Raquel Rodriguez.

According to Apter, Rodriguez has the "fire" to dethrone the reigning WWE Women's World Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he has never seen a superstar deal with Ripley the way Rodriguez did. However, Apter wants to see Ripley's reign continue and wants her to remain undefeated. He said:

"She's got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that. But I don't really wanna see it. I want to see Rhea Ripley be undefeated."

Expand Tweet

The Women's World Championship will put her title on the line against Rodriguez at the upcoming Payback premium live event.

At the same PLE, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also challenge for the Undisputed WWE tag team titles as they prepare to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

What are your thoughts on Ripley and Dominik's recent WWE run? Sound off in the comment section below!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE