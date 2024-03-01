41-year-old veteran reveals her WWE experience under Triple H's leadership 

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) has held the position of Chief Content Officer for almost two years. Now, a 41-year-old veteran has spoken positively about his leadership, praising The Game for giving her more creative freedom.

The veteran in question is Natalya, a one-time Divas Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Recently, The Queen of Harts failed to earn herself a title shot for WrestleMania 40 at both the Women's Royal Rumble match and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW.

During a chat with Joe Vulpis of the Lightweights Podcast, Natalya was asked if it is easier to work under The Game's regime since he transitioned from being a member of the locker room to an authoritative figure. The 41-year-old WWE Superstar said:

"I think that with Triple H, he used to be a wrestler...so he knows what it is like to be a talent and he knows what it's like to do this, he knows what it is like to go out there and to excel or to make mistakes or to grow or to get. I mean he tore his quad once in the ring and finished the match. So he knows what it's like to be in the ring with us, like doing what it is that we do. He knows about all the frustration that we might have, but he's younger so like if I go to him with an idea, he's able to like process it a little differently and take it into consideration." [From 39:59 to 40:38]

Former star says WWE could have "done much better" with Triple H vs. Sting at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 31 in 2015, Sting made his official in-ring WWE debut against The King of Kings. However, the match saw interference from D-Generation X (Shawn Michael, Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Billy Gunn), who sided with Triple H.

Then, New World Order (nWo) members Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Nash sided with The Icon. It was the 14-time World Champion who defeated the current AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Former WWE Superstar Lex Luger mentioned on the Busted Open Radio podcast that the Stamford-based promotion could have booked the Triple H vs. Sting match in a better way:

“That definitely could have been done much better, and it would’ve been great for business to do it a different way for sure. I remember Scott Hall had called me afterward. He goes, ‘Man, we were there at ringside.’ He goes, ‘What are we doing here?’”

Fans are excited to see WWE heading into its second WrestleMania under the leadership of Triple H as The Showcase of the Immortals is stacked with big names on the card.

