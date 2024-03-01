WWE could have "done much better" with 64-year-old legend's debut match against Triple H at WrestleMania, says ex-star

WCW legend Lex Luger recently critiqued the Stamford-based company for poorly booking a 64-year-old legend's WWE in-ring debut against Triple H at WrestleMania nine years ago.

The legend in question is Sting, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and holds the World Tag Team Championship with Darby Allin in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Icon has been a multi-time World Champion in promotions like WCW, NWA, and TNA. In 2015, Sting locked horns with The King of Kings in his first official match with WWE in a No Disqualification match at WrestleMania 31.

The match saw D-Generation X members Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Billy Gunn interfere to assist Triple H. However, after the 14-time World Champion retrieved a sledgehammer from under the ring, the original New World Order (nWo) members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan interfered on behalf of the 64-year-old AEW legend.

Ultimately, The Game took home the win for World Wrestling Entertainment using the sledgehammer against the WCW legend, and the rivalry between the two promotions was finally put to rest.

Lex Luger appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast and weighed in on Sting's WWE debut at WrestleMania 31 against Triple H. While acknowledging the match itself, the ex-star hinted that The Icon's loss to The Game could have been handled better, suggesting there were alternative ways to book the outcome:

“That definitely could have been done much better, and it would’ve been great for business to do it a different way for sure. I remember Scott Hall had called me afterward. He goes, ‘Man, we were there at ringside.’ He goes, ‘What are we doing here?’” (H/T eWrestlingNews)

Lex Luger recalls Scott Hall's joke about Triple H vs. Sting at WWE WrestleMania 31

During the same conversation, Lex Luger recalled being confused since the nWo, who were Sting's sworn enemies, mysteriously appeared to help him at the Showcase of the Immortals nine years ago.

Adding fuel to the fire, Scott Hall joked about The Icon making a "bad deal" by coming to the WWE and losing to Triple H at WrestleMania.

“Scott had that sense of humor, man. That dry … wit about him, you know? He had me laughing, but yeah — it definitely could have been done differently and better,” he added. (H/T eWrestlingNews)

The 64-year-old legend's WrestleMania match was one of four he competed in for WWE in 2015. Unfortunately, an injury during a later match against Seth Rollins forced him to take a break, before he returned to the ring in 2020 for AEW.

