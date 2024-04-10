41-year-old wrestling veteran returns to WWE show; issues challenge for a major title match

Pro wrestling veteran Natalya appeared on the latest episode of WWE NXT and challenged Roxanne Perez to a match for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Prodigy captured the title at NXT Stand & Deliver last Saturday for the second time in her career by dethroning Lyra Valkyria. She then made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW this week where she wrestled Indi Hartwell in a non-title match. She emerged victorious via pinfall after hitting the Pop Rox.

Roxanne Perez then ran into Natalya backstage. The latter told her that she would show up on NXT the following night. The BOAT kept her promise, as she confronted Roxy during this week's show. She told her that she's held every title in WWE besides the NXT Women's Championship.

Nattie then challenged Perez to a match for the title on the same night. Roxy rejected the challenge and was about to leave the ring when the general manager Ava showed up. She stated that since it was the first episode of WWE NXT after Stand and Deliver, the match would take place during the show.

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez tried to attack Nattie, but the wrestling veteran countered and tried to lock her in the Sharpshooter. They had a match later on and Roxy retained.

Would you like to see another main roster star challenge Roxy for the title? Sound off in the comments!

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see another main roster star challenge Roxy for the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion