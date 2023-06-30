41-year-old WWE star breaks character to heap praise on Edge, wants to retire the "same way" as him

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke highly about his former rival and adversary, Edge.

Balor had a long-storied rivalry with the legend that culminated inside Hell in a Cell this year at WrestleMania. The two stars had a personal feud after Balor joined The Judgment Day and effectively removed Edge as the leader of the faction.

This week on After the Bell, Balor mentioned that he always admired the Hall of Famer. He revealed that he was distraught when Edge retired because he felt that he could never compete inside the squared circle against the legend. Finn also spoke highly of how the Rated-R Superstar explored other projects after his retirement.

"It goes back a lot further than what you've seen on screen. I've been a huge admirer of Edge not only as a performer but as a person his whole career. We became close many, many years ago. When he retired, I was personally disappointed for the fact that I thought I'd missed out on that opportunity to possibly someday share the ring with him. I always admired how he transitioned out of pro wrestling so gracefully. I thought if someday I'm gonna retire from this business, I want to do it the same way Edge has done it." [From 42:42 to 43:22]

Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

It will be an emotionally charged, personal battle at Money in the Bank when Finn Balor faces Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In the weeks leading up to the match, Balor claimed that he never got over Seth injuring his shoulder when the two men collided at SummerSlam 2016. Although Finn became the inaugural Universal Champion, he had to relinquish the title within 24 hours of winning it. The Judgment Day member has always held a grudge against Rollins for destroying his momentum.

Finn has taken every opportunity to hurt Seth in the buildup to the match, launching surprise attacks during RAW and even NXT. He will look to finish the job at Money in the Bank and finally seek retribution from The Visionary after all these years.

