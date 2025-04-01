41-year-old WWE star's message to The New Day seemingly confirms another WrestleMania 41 match

The New Day scored a pinfall victory over Pete Dunne and the returning Tyler Bate on WWE RAW this week. After the match, they were confronted by the red brand's World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods berated and expelled semi-retired former WWE Champion Big E from The New Day in December 2024. This angle reinvigorated the iconic group, and they have since reiterated their intentions to rule the tag team division again. While this does not necessarily guarantee a slot on the WrestleMania 41 match card, it makes sense for the group to get the spotlight on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Taking to Instagram, Ivar reflected on his face-off with The New Day on RAW. The 41-year-old WWE star claimed that if the potential challengers were so desperate to win gold, all they had to do was ask:

"All you had to do was ask us," Ivar wrote.

The War Raiders dethroned The Judgment Day on December 16, 2024. They had spent a few weeks on RAW gunning for the belts after both men returned from career-threatening injuries in October.

The New Day refuses to give an update on former WWE Champion Big E

Although Big E's involvement in the angle evoked curiosity among fans, the former WWE Champion has since confirmed he has not been cleared to wrestle.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling last month, Xavier Woods was not too pleased when asked about the group's former member. He talked about the times after Big E got injured in March 2022 when they did their best to keep everything together. He claimed they could not move on, but now they have, and gave a clear message to the fans of E:

"People don't want to recognize that fact. They just want to say we miss E, cool. Go follow E on his socials. Go see him do his amazing Spider-Man show. Go see him do his Netflix show. Follow him there. Don't bring that to our doorsteps anymore because that's got nothing to do with us anymore," Xavier Woods said.

After Big E's expulsion from The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods garnered a ton of heat, even from Kingston's mom. However, they have remained true to their stand.

