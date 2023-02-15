41-year-old WWE star sends a three-word message to "beautiful" Liv Morgan after RAW

Liv Morgan received a three-word message after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of WWE star Asuka.

Morgan was in action in a six-woman tag team match on the red brand. She teamed up with Natayla and Raquel Rodriguez to face the team of Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross.

Taking to Twitter, The Empress of Tomorrow shared a clip of her hitting Morgan with a brutal combination. She also had an interesting caption of choice.

"You are beautiful," wrote Asuka

Check out Asuka's tweet below:

Asuka was one of the final three competitors in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She was left alongside Morgan and Rhea Ripley, who ultimately won the 30-woman Rumble.

The former RAW Women's Champion used her mist on Morgan, neutralizing her vision in the process. This allowed Ripley to take advantage and eliminate both women to win the Rumble.

Liv Morgan opened up on being worried about her release from WWE

During an interview on Out of Character, Liv Morgan revealed that during her time in NXT, she was worried about being released by WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was part of the developmental brand before moving up to the main roster. Morgan said:

"I remember there being points in NXT where I was like, ‘I’m getting fired. I am gonna lose my job tomorrow’ and really believing that and crying myself to sleep because I thought when I showed up to work the next day, I was gonna be fired and so I feel like in that moment in time — this was so long ago. This is like six years ago — I had so many regrets, even though nothing had happened yet but I was like, I wish I’d worked harder, I wish I utilized this more, I wish I wasn’t scared."

Liv Morgan will take part in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The match will feature all five other women who competed in the six-woman tag match on RAW.

