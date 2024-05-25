41-year-old WWE star starts crawling during entrance; fans unsure what's happening

The May 24 episode of WWE SmackDown saw the unfolding of the semifinal rounds of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Surprisingly, the crowd of Jeddah saw a very peculiar entrance from a 41-year-old star during the show.

Veteran pro wrestler Tama Tonga was scheduled to face Randy Orton to advance to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. The Bloodline member usually enters the WWE arena and walks alongside his stablemates.

However, his SmackDown entrance in Jeddah saw him crawling down the ramp. As the camera panned to them, fans in the arena looked on, stunned as to what they were witnessing.

Tama Tonga also had a strange grin on his face as he entered. However, he quickly went into a crouching stance, put on his game face, and stood up.

Initially, the crawl had fans confused and unsure of what was happening, especially since it didn’t last that long, either.

Perhaps he was mocking his opponent Randy Orton, also known as The Viper, by slithering his way into the match. Tama Tonga already has the upper hand in head-to-head competition against the Apex Predator after his victory at WWE Backlash France.

It would be interesting to see if Orton gets the equalizer against him or if The Bloodline member clinches another win alongside his brothers.

