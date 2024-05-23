Randy Orton will face Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring semifinals on SmackDown. The winner will battle Gunther in the finals at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia.

The Viper has been one of WWE's top stars for the last 20 years but has never won the illustrious tournament. Part of the reason is that it hasn't been a consistent fixture on the schedule during the bulk of Orton's career.

There are many reasons why each star could advance to the finals on SmackDown. Randy Orton, however, should be victorious on SmackDown for the next four reasons.

#4. A King of the Ring win would add to Orton's impressive resume

The Viper has won numerous titles and competed in many specialty matches.

Few current WWE performers are as accomplished as Randy Orton. The Viper is a 14-time World Champion who has held every major title on the roster. He has won two Royal Rumbles, a Money in the Bank, and has main-evented WrestleMania.

While it hasn't been an annual event, King of the Ring has been used as a springboard for some stars. Sheamus, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle all went on to Hall-of-Fame careers after winning King of the Ring.

The Viper already has such a resume but has never won the tournament. Beating Tama Tonga on SmackDown would get Orton one step closer to adding another huge victory to his career accolades.

#3. Tama Tonga has had a short WWE career

Solo Sikoa brought Tama Tonga into the Bloodline after WrestleMania 40.

Conversely, Tama Tonga has only been a WWE star for about a month. He's a multi-year veteran of the industry, having competed mostly in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

His role has been important as he's helped with the evolution of the neverending Bloodline angle. Solo Sikoa's MFT advanced to the semifinals on SmackDown but his standing in WWE is nowhere near that of Randy Orton.

Tama could certainly handle a match of the magnitude of the King of the Ring finals. However, he's a new commodity when it comes to exposure to the WWE Universe.

#2. Orton needs a big win to sustain late 2023 momentum

Randy Orton has worn many hats since he's been such an important roster member for years. He's past being a dominant perennial major champion due to injuries and the roster growth over the last decade.

The WWE roster is only increasing in talent, so The Legend Killer's job changes from year to year. After returning from injury at WarGames last November, Orton pursued both the Undisputed Championship and the United States title. The Legend Killer was unsuccessful in each attempt.

The Viper needs a signature win to regain the momentum he had when he returned. He's at the tail end of his career but has more to give. Advancing to the finals on SmackDown may be one of his last few signature victories before he retires.

#1. Gunther vs. Randy Orton is a blockbuster dream match

Gunther has consistently ascended since joining the WWE main roster. He's been heavily protected but has proven why in every performance. The Ring General routinely has "Match of the Night" showings, including battles with Sheamus, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and others.

Randy Orton is still one of the top stars in the company. He and Gunther have never crossed paths in a meaningful way. If The Legend Killer wins on SmackDown, he can cross Gunther off the list of stars he hasn't faced.

The King and Queen of the Ring is a big event and needs a blockbuster showdown in the finals. The Ring General vs. The Viper will provide the WWE Universe with that dream match.