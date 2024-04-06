41-year-old WWE Superstar sends a defiant message ahead of first-ever WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar LA Knight has sent a message to AJ Styles during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The animosity between the two superstars has reached new heights recently, from Knight invading Styles' house to their all-out brawl at a recent media event. However, they will finally have the opportunity to settle their differences in a singles match on night two of WrestleMania XL.

On SmackDown, The Megastar sent one last message to the former WWE Champion ahead of their highly anticipated bout. Knight acknowledged that Styles was indeed 'The Phenomenal One.' He said AJ was phenomenal at not showing up and running away from a fight.

The 41-year-old suggested Styles should thank him instead of all the complaining he has done since his return. Knight claimed he had made Styles interesting and promised to teach him, whose game it is at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

LA Knight's career has seen a meteoric rise over the past year, and now he's set to make his first-ever WrestleMania appearance. It will be interesting to see if Knight secures the win and further establish himself as one of the top stars in WWE.

