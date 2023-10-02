42-year-old female WWE Superstar suspended from popular social media platform; shares bizarre reason 

WWE Superstars have had quite a history with social media. One of the latest victims of an account suspension from a top social media platform is Asuka.

Asuka is not having the best of times professionally and personally. The Empress Of Tomorrow lost her WWE Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam over a month ago. The EST of WWE then dropped the title in a few minutes to Iyo Sky, who has held on to the gold since.

Asuka recently found out that her Meta account was suspended. This wasn't the first time that the former WWE Women's Champion account was banned from the social media platform. Back in 2020, she was in the same situation and vented out the same way.

In a tweet on X, the Japanese Superstar shared her frustration regarding the situation with her fans, expressing her hatred for Meta:

"They suspended my Facebook account again. I use Instagram almost daily and Facebook and that would be linked. I really hate Meta, I hate Meta."

Later, in another tweet, she shared the reason behind her account's suspension with a message shared by Meta:

"Notification sent to me now from Facebook “We disabled your account We reviewed your account and found that it still doesn’t follow our Community Standards on account integrity and authentic identity. You cannot request another review of this decision. To learn more about the reasons we disable accounts visit the Community Standards.”

Nia Jax holds Asuka in high regard

Nia Jax made headlines after she returned to WWE as a full-time Superstar a few weeks ago. As soon as she made her comeback, she set her sights on the WWE Women's World Championship match. Jax wasted no time in attacking Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during the bout.

In the following weeks, she put the entire women's locker room on notice when she attacked Piper Niver, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. She also reacted to one of Asuka's pictures on X, touting her as the greatest of all time.

