Nia Jax sends a message to Asuka following her WWE return

Nia Jax recently took to Twitter to send a message to Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow was in action against IYO SKY on the latest episode of SmackDown.

At the SummerSlam premium live event, Asuka lost the Women's Championship to Bianca Belair. Within seconds, Belair dropped the title to SKY after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

On SmackDown, the Japanese star finally got her singles rematch against the reigning champion. The Genius of the Sky retained her title after interference from Damage CTRL.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka labeled herself a "living legend," to which Jax reacted. The Irresistible Force and Asuka have shared the ring in the past and seemingly hold each other in high regard.

Vince Russo recently explained his issue with WWE's presentation of Nia Jax

Upon her return to WWE, Jax attacked both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Her actions led to Rodriguez's second consecutive loss to The Eradicator in a Women's World Championship Match.

On last week's episode of RAW, Jax set her sights on Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo assessed the segment, claiming that WWE has potentially "killed" the stars involved in the beatdown to get Jax over with the WWE Universe.

"If Shayna Baszler and Zoey do nothing after they've built them up to be these "bad you know what," and Piper Niven, who is about the same size if they have these three, do nothing next week. Now, at the expense of getting Nia Jax over, you've totally killed three characters on the show."

The former WWE head writer added:

"I have no problem with this if they follow it up. The only one who should not want a comeuppance is Chelsea Green. She should want nothing to do with Nia Jax. The other three of them should want, should have a target on Nia Jax next week."

Jax could be next in line to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship after her successful title defense against Raquel Rodriguez.

