42-year-old pitches to return to WWE after eight-year absence

Several former WWE Superstars have returned to the company in recent years, especially since Triple H took over creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon. P.J. Black, fka Justin Gabriel, could join the list of returning stars if his latest character pitch impresses the right people.

Black wrestled for WWE between 2008 and 2015, during which time he won the tag titles on three occasions with Heath Slater. The South African is best remembered for his high-flying style and association with The Nexus.

In an interview with PWMania.com, Black revealed that he recently pitched an idea to creative team members:

"I mean, never say never [with] WWE. I did show them this new character I've been working on and I sent them the package. I sent it to all the writers, the producers and everyone I know that works there. And you know, it's kind of mixed reviews. Everyone's like, 'Interesting. I really want to see what's next.' Some people were like, 'Wow, there's so much we could do with it,' because there's so many layers to unpack." (H/T PWMania.com for the transcription)

Black clarified that he has not received any offers, but he thinks it "would be nice" to sign for a major company.

P.J. Black is motivated by two WWE legends

Chris Jericho, 52, and Rey Mysterio, 48, still wrestle at the top level after more than three decades in the business.

P.J. Black, 42, believes the likes of Jericho and Mysterio have inspired veteran wrestlers to aim high in the latter stages of their careers:

"You'll see guys like Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio has been around forever and ever and ever, and they just kind of like adapt and go. So I'm trying to not be like Chris Jericho, but kind of just adapt to the time reinventing myself playing a new character, like just bringing some new things to the table that I think will be fresh and exciting."

Black has not wrestled for WWE since defeating Adam Rose at a live event on January 18, 2015. A week later, he was handed his release from the company after asking to leave.

