42-year-old star expected to directly join WWE main roster following signing (Exclusive)

WWE is reportedly set to unveil another blockbuster signing, and Triple H and Nick Khan are likely to be thrilled about it. Not only this, but the (soon-to-be if not already) signed superstar is reportedly jumping straight to the main roster.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the heavily-rumored WWE signing of Jeff Cobb. The 42-year-old superstar exited New Japan Pro Wrestling in April and is expected to debut with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

However, while some may have expected him to go to NXT, this may not be the case. JoeyVotes reported that Jeff Cobb could be main roster-bound very quickly. There was supposedly one factor for this decision - his age. At 42 years old, he's not getting any younger.

However, he additionally stated that there was an internal party that wanted Cobb to go to NXT instead of the main roster. The reasoning behind this is that he would prove to be a valuable locker room leader. It was also stated that some felt the NXT men's roster is lacking in star power.

Jeff Cobb has been intentionally vague about his wrestling future following WWE rumors

Jeff Cobb had to vacate the IWGP Tag Team Championship following his New Japan Pro Wrestling departure, but all the buzz about him being WWE-bound is strictly speculation for now.

In the post above, you can see Jeff Cobb, a Hawaii native, hinting at a possible retirement while riding into the sunset. It seems to be a way of Cobb diverting the rumors about his future.

It's going to be interesting to see where he fits into the equation on the WWE main roster. He has the physique of a dominant "big man" type of superstar. However, it should be noted that Jacob Fatu is quickly filling that role on SmackDown while "Big" Bronson Reed was doing so on RAW. It's unclear as of now when Bronson Reed will return.

If Jeff Cobb is, in fact, main roster bound, then he's going to have to do something major to stand out.

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More