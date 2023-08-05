42-year-old star says Dominik Mysterio has become a "man" after joining The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Finn Balor recently sent a message to Rey Mysterio, saying his son, Dominik Mysterio, became a 'man" after aligning with The Judgment Day.

One of the most shocking moments of 2022 went down at Clash at the Castle when Dominik betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, the 26-year-old performer has become of the most despicable heels in WWE.

The mere sight of him with a microphone in hand results in the crowd raining down massive boos for him. Alongside his Judgment Day stablemates, Dominik has tasted tremendous success. He recently captured the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee and successfully defended it at the Great American Bash.

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Finn Balor sent a message to Rey Mysterio, saying how The Judgment Day had nurtured Dominik Mysterio. He stated that Dominik joined the stable as a boy and has now transformed into a man.

"When Dominik came to Judgment Day, he was merely a boy, but now, trust me, he's a man," said Finn Balor. [From 04:18 to 04:27]

Dominik Mysterio reveals his favorite moment of his WWE career.

On his recent appearance on Up NXT on Snapchat, Dominik shared details about the moment from his WWE career that he cherishes the most.

The NXT North American Champion stated that joining The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle 2022 was his favorite moment. Dominik Mysterio explained how it laid the foundation for the stable to take over the promotion.

"So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day. That's where I got my 'Mami,' I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I've been having a blast with Judgment Day. We've clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far," he said.

Dominik Mysterio could also make his presence felt at SummerSlam 2023, as he could be ringside for Finn Balor's match.

