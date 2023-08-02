"That's where I got my Mami" - Dominik Mysterio reveals favorite moment of his WWE career

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has revealed his favorite moment of his WWE career thus far.

Dominik Mysterio captured the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee on the July 18 episode of WWE NXT. Mysterio successfully defended the title in a Triple Threat match against Mustafa Ali and Lee this past Sunday at Great American Bash. As usual, the 26-year-old relied on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to interfere in the match and guide him to victory.

Speaking on Up NXT on Snapchat, Mysterio revealed that his favorite moment of his career so far was joining The Judgment Day. He noted that is where he got his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, and claimed that the group has been taking over the company.

"So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day. That's where I got my 'Mami,' I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I've been having a blast with Judgment Day. We've clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star Dominik Mysterio claims Rhea Ripley is his family

Last year, Dominik Mysterio left his family behind in the storyline to join The Judgment Day faction.

In the build-up to his match against his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39, he insulted his mother and sister. The Hall of Famer got the better of his son at the company's biggest event of the year, but Dominik emerged from the match as one of the biggest heels in WWE.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio claimed that Rhea Ripley has the right to do what she has to do if his family gets in his face.

"I hope not. Because if they do, we've seen Mami [Rhea Ripley] step up to Solo [Sikoa], body slam Luke Gallows, beat Tozawa. So, I can't even imagine what she would do to my little sister and my mom. I'm all game for it. If they get in my face, Mami has the right to do what she has got to do," said Dom. [From 02:53 - 03:14]

Dominik Mysterio added that he wouldn't have an issue with Ripley going after his mother and sister because he now considers The Judgment Day member part of his family.

"Not at all. She is my family," said Mysterio. [From 03:18 - 03:21]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The wrestling world now boos Dominik Mysterio relentlessly whenever he tries to deliver a promo. Despite the groups growing popularity, some tension has been brewing after Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1 in London.

Do you think The Judgment Day will be able to overcome their issues and continue to work together moving forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

