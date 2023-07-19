Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship win could lead to differences between Judgment Day members, says legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship could potentially lead to some tussle between Judgment Day members in WWE.

This week's NXT witnessed a massive title change when Dominik captured the North American Title from Wes Lee in the main event of the night. However, the win wasn't a clean one, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley made their presence felt by distracting Lee during the match's final moments.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter first mentioned that it was a "good move" by WWE to crown Dominik Mysterio as the champion. The veteran journalist added that the promotion elevated Dominik and NXT by having a popular group like Judgment Day appear on its programming.

Furthermore, Apter mentioned that Dominik's win could somehow result in more friction between Judgment Day members down the line.

"Yeah, good move. There was interference, of course, from Rhea Ripley. But good. They built up him. They built up NXT because there's a crossover with Monday Night RAW and Judgment Day. Some more dissension might come out of Judgment Day there. Suppose Damian Priest wants to turn in his MITB briefcase on NXT next week," said Apter. [28:04 - 28:31]

Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was scheduled to challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship at The Great American Bash before this week's NXT. However, now that the title has changed hands on Tuesday night, the 37-year-old performer would challenge Dominik Mysterio on the July 30 event instead.

It's safe to say Ali wouldn't have it easy against Dominik, as the latter would be accompanied by his stablemates. It remains to be seen if Mustafa Ali has any trick up his sleeve when he gets into the ring with the NXT North American Champion.

