42-year-old top SmackDown star teases returning to his old character at WrestleMania 41

In an incredible promo on SmackDown, a top 42-year-old star teased returning to his old character ahead of his major match at WrestleMania 41. He vowed that his opponent would also be released.
That superstar is none other than Damian Priest, who is set to take on Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania. Their match was nearly in jeopardy due to Drew McIntyre getting an injury to his eye on SmackDown, but it's all cleared now, and Nick Aldis made the match official last week.
Ahead of their big clash at WrestleMania 41, Damian Priest, the 42-year-old veteran, vowed to unleash "punishment" onto Drew McIntyre, teasing the return of his old, "Punishment Martinez" character.
In case you didn't know, Punishment Martinez was Damian Priest's ring name before he signed to WWE, specifically during his time in Ring of Honor. In an interesting response, Drew McIntyre posted a video on Twitter/X of himself eating while watching Priest's promo.
In the caption, he said that Priest took a year to finally show up. He did, however, vow to "F him up" in the video.
This could be one of the show-stealers of the night as both men have much to prove.